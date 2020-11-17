‘We wanted to offer new ideas’: Wisconsin GOP discusses COVID-19 legislation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) and other Republicans met Tuesday to discuss legislation they are working on.

The legislation is intended to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in over 320,000 total confirmed cases and over 2,740 total deaths in Wisconsin – including a record 92 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

Vos says discussions have been held between GOP members in the state, but he adds that there is no specific legislation in mind.

During a press conference, Vos said there are many ideas they support, but they want to avoid what he called, “poison pills.”

“When I looked at Governor Evers’ proposal, many of them were kind of a rehash of things that we had already done in the spring,” Vos says. “Some of those were certainly good ideas that we want to renew, but we wanted to offer new ideas, things that have not been done before.”

Vos focused on ideas such as more contact tracing and rapid COVID-19 tests to better address new cases and track down where an outbreak may have started.