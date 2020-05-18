Weather closes Green Bay’s Casa ALBA testing location Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following almost 24 hours of constant rain and strong winds, Brown County Public Health announced coronavirus testing at Casa ALBA Melanie has been suspended for Monday, May 18.

Officials say anyone with an appointment should consider rescheduling on Thursday or Friday. To reschedule an appointment, call 211 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit stayhealthybc.com.

Brown County Public Health says testing will resume on Tuesday as long as the weather permits. The Resch Center testing site will remain open on Monday.

The rain has also caused numerous roads across Green Bay to be closed by police.

