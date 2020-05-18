1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Weather closes Green Bay’s Casa ALBA testing location Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following almost 24 hours of constant rain and strong winds, Brown County Public Health announced coronavirus testing at Casa ALBA Melanie has been suspended for Monday, May 18.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Officials say anyone with an appointment should consider rescheduling on Thursday or Friday. To reschedule an appointment, call 211 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit stayhealthybc.com.

Brown County Public Health says testing will resume on Tuesday as long as the weather permits. The Resch Center testing site will remain open on Monday.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The rain has also caused numerous roads across Green Bay to be closed by police.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"