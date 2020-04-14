Week of the Young Child goes virtual in light of coronavirus

FOX CITIES, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Child Care Resource & Referral and the National Association for the Education of Young Children are once again teaming up for the Week of the Young Child celebration taking place April 13-17, 2020.

Week of the Young Child is designed to celebrate youth age birth to 5 by hosting community events, special projects, and theme days.

It is also an opportunity to advocate for quality child care and resources for local children and families.

This year, Week of The Young Child will be celebrated differently than it has been in the past with events taking place virtually throughout the week.

During the virtual week-long celebration, early care and education providers are encouraged to partner with parents and families by providing resources on the importance of high-quality early learning experiences and sharing learning activities they can do at home with their children.

More information on the event can be found at: https://www.naeyc.org/events/woyc