“We’ll get through this together”: Favre, current Packers deliver social media messages

(WFRV) – Packers legend Brett Favre took to the team’s social media accounts on Sunday to deliver a message of encouragement during the cornavirus pandemic.

“We will get through this together,” Favre said in a message on Facebook and Twitter.

“I know you, and everyone else, like myself is really going through a difficult time. It is unprecedented what is going on not only in this country, but across the world. It will pass, as we all know, like all the other things this country has gone through we will get through it,” said Favre.

Favre also showed his support for the social distancing measures put forth by government agencies to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“Social distancing can be difficult, but it needs to be done in order to protect our elderly and the sick,” said Favre.

The hall of fame quarterback is not the first to issue a statement on the Packers social media accounts. Wide receiver Davante Adams and tackle David Bakhtiari also posted videos over the weekend about the coronavirus pandemic.

Bakhtiari is a big leader for the Packers offensive line, and didn’t waste much time reassuring people that better days will be ahead.

“Times are tough and it isn’t easy, but I wanted to you know that we can get through this and we will get through this. The way we’re going to do that is by respecting the officials and the scientists recommendations. Do our part and defeat COVID-19,” said Bakhtiari.

Adams also stressed the importance of social distancing, and even showed off his beard while joking that has been “socially distant for a minute now.”

“Not everybody is as at risk as others, but obviously older people are really at risk for this. We want to be smart, and not be selfish to just a have a quick good time,” said Adams.