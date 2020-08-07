“We’re All In” comes to Green Bay focused on small businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Thursday in Downtown Green Bay, the official local leg of the “We’re All In” initiative kicked off with city leaders, and business owners in attendance. This campaign is lead by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, with a goal of encouraging local consumers to shop small.

The last few months have been hard for businesses throughout Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced an economic shut down. During that time, there was little to no revenue coming in for small businesses, which forced some to shut down indefinitely. Others have tried to maintain through various methods. The We’re All In” campaign is bringing much needed support and monetary grants to the area.

“So far, WEDC has approved more than $40 Million in grants to more than 15,000 small businesses. Funded primarily by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The grants will help small businesses with the costs of business interruption or health and safety improvements, wages, salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory,” said Missy Hughes Secretary and CEO of WEDC.

Small business owners like Kurt Scahwiesow of Pete’s Garage, has pledged to join the campaign. “We have been extremely fortunate to have retained all of our employees. We were deemed an essential business, so we did not have to shut down at the height of the pandemic,” said Scahwiesow.

All participants have pledged to maintain their own health as well as the well-being of their neighbors in the community that they serve. Wisconsinites are encouraged to capture and share images of themselves social distancing with family and friends, wearing masks, and doing other things that reflect how they are keeping their communities safe from COVID-19. For more information on the “We’re All In” campaign visit: https://www.weareallinwi.com/

