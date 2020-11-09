GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

West De Pere elementary class in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Coronavirus

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A West De Pere elementary school class will transition to virtual learning for two weeks after students were exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a letter obtained by WFRV that was shared with families from the City of De Pere Health Department, students were last exposed on Monday, Nov. 9, and should remain in quarantine through Nov. 23.

If the elementary students have not developed symptoms or tested positive on Nov. 24.

The School District of West De Pere transitioned out of virtual learning in late October.

The district has seen its challenges with COVID-19.

In early September, a Hemlock Creek student tested positive for COVID-19. Less than two weeks later, another student tested positive for the virus.

On September 21, the district announced Hemlock Creek would transition to remote learning “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

