West De Pere elementary school moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

According to a letter sent to families, Hemlock Creek Elementary School will make the transition Tuesday with remote learning beginning on Thursday. There will be no classes on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow teachers to transition to remote learning.

The decision comes based on data – COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the school – and recommendations from the De Pere Health Department and district nurse.

“Please know that we are taking this action to protect the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” the letter reads.

The transition applies to all classrooms at Hemlock Creek and does not apply to the Hemlock Creek 4K sections that are at other sites.

In early September, a Hemlock Creek student tested positive for COVID-19. Less than two weeks later, another student tested positive for the virus.

Hemlock Creek isn’t the only Northeast Wisconsin school transitioning to virtual learning this week.

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. Two high schools in the Oshkosh Area School District will begin virtual learning as well.

Last week, the Kewaunee School District announced it would move to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, and running through Friday, Oct. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. School officials say the district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5 “pending school and community metrics.”

Latest Stories