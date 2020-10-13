West De Pere School District resumes in-person learning Oct. 19

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The West De Pere School District announced on Tuesday that it will be returning to in-person instruction on October 19, after having transitioned to remote learning on October 1, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within its community.

West De Pere School District Superintendent, Dennis Krueger, shared in an email sent to families on Tuesday that district officials believed the amount of time spent learning remotely allowed for all individuals previously in quarantine to return to a “safe status.”

Based on this reasoning, Krueger said the district has decided to resume in-person learning while still abiding by the district’s mitigation strategies including wearing face-coverings in all school buildings, checking your family’s health at the start and end of each day, maintaining good hygiene, and engaging in social distancing practices.

Krueger added that students originally enrolled in our remote option will continue in that model and students enrolled in the in-person learning option will be returning to that model on October 19.

Co-curricular activities that had been previously scheduled, are said to continue with stringent mitigation strategies in place.

District officials noted that free breakfast and lunch for all students, ages 18 and under, will continue to be available daily at each school.

Meals will be available for pick up for remote learners utilizing beginning on October 19. Dates for remote learners to pick-up their meals are as follow:

Westwood from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. for daily pick-up

Hemlock Creek from 12:30 to 1 p.m. for daily pick-up

High School from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. for daily pick-up

Many schools across Northeast Wisconsin are transitioning to virtual learning.

On Thursday, Green Bay Area Catholic Education announced its schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Neenah Joint School District will transition to virtual learning until at least mid-October as the Fox Valley area continues to see a large community spread of coronavirus.

The Oconto Unified School District and the Pulaski Community School District recently announced their transition to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families on Monday, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning began on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it began remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District began online learning on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.

