WFRV to host virtual Town Hall with Wisconsin governor, others

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – WFRV Local 5 will host an exclusive virtual Town Hall meeting on Thursday featuring state and local officials. Due to guidelines on large gatherings, all participants listed below will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The half-hour “Newsmaker Special Town Hall: Opening Wisconsin” will feature Governor Tony Evers (D), DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, State Representative Jill Billings (D-95) of La Crosse, State Representative Jim Steineke (R-5) of Kaukauna, as well as La Crosse Chamber of Commerce CEO, Vicki Markussen, and Fox Cities Chamber Vice President of Economic Development and Governmental Affairs, Jayme Sellen.

The Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of WFRV Local 5 and bring together Wisconsinites via television broadcast and livestream video. The broadcast and livestream will air from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.

WFRV Local 5 anchor Tom Zalaski will host the Town Hall with interviews by WFRV Local 5 anchor Kris Schuller. Sister station WLAX-TV La Crosse – Eau Claire will also air the Town Hall.

Northeast Wisconsin viewers may access the livestream at WeAreGreenBay.com.

The Town Hall will begin by addressing a variety of topics such as unemployment benefits, stimulus money, health concerns and advice moving forward regarding social distancing and reopening businesses. Some of the topics and questions will come directly from viewers and submitted for playback during the broadcast.

“Wisconsin residents looking to hear about the impact of the pandemic, as well as their concerns regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s local television stations to provide them the latest news and to connect them to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “Nexstar is proud to harness the combined resources of our broadcast operations serving Wisconsin’s local communities to bring together the state’s key leadership, connecting them with viewers across the Badger State. We are grateful to the Governor and all of the guests for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this important event.”

