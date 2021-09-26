What counties have the lowest hospital bed capacity in Wisconsin

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.
The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S.
Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
#50. Langlade County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 38.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 46.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 28.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 620 (119 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (9,020 fully vaccinated)
- 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#49. Barron County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 46.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 35.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 70.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.4% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 864 (391 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (20,970 fully vaccinated)
- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#48. Washington County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 47.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 33.8% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 26.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 512 (696 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (67,921 fully vaccinated)
- 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#47. Grant County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 31.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 455 (234 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (24,888 fully vaccinated)
#46. Calumet County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 29.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 385 (193 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (24,324 fully vaccinated)
- 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#45. Sheboygan County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 28.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 32.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 50.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 333 (384 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (61,172 fully vaccinated)
- 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#44. Sawyer County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 25.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 682 (113 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (8,514 fully vaccinated)
- 7.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#43. Vilas County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 22.5% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 478 (106 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (12,633 fully vaccinated)
- 2.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
9 / 50TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Oconto County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 21.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 720 (273 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (17,431 fully vaccinated)
- 17.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#41. Monroe County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 21.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (155 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (20,763 fully vaccinated)
- 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#40. Walworth County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 19.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 3.1% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 325 (338 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (48,254 fully vaccinated)
- 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#39. Chippewa County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 19.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 537 (347 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (31,901 fully vaccinated)
- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#38. Kenosha County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 18.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 45.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 29.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 315 (534 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (86,265 fully vaccinated)
- 8.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#37. Waukesha County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 15.5% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 53.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 17.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 373 (1,508 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.7% (245,271 fully vaccinated)
- 8.8% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#36. Green County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 14.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.8% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 211 (78 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (20,765 fully vaccinated)
- 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#35. Richland County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 14.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 10.9% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 510 (88 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (8,893 fully vaccinated)
- 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#34. Adams County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 14.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 440 (89 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (9,953 fully vaccinated)
- 11.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#33. Juneau County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 12.7% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 397 (106 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (12,126 fully vaccinated)
- 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#32. Jackson County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.9% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 388 (80 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (8,852 fully vaccinated)
- 23.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#31. Sauk County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 63.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 1.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 430 (277 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (35,574 fully vaccinated)
- 1.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#30. Door County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 45.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 459 (127 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (19,139 fully vaccinated)
- 24.0% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#29. Ozaukee County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 20.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 351 (313 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.8% (56,020 fully vaccinated)
- 12.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#28. Wood County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 4.2% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 0.0% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 585 (427 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (38,502 fully vaccinated)
- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#27. Clark County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.8% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- – Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 472 (164 cases)
- – Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (11,093 fully vaccinated)
- 42.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#26. Pierce County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.8% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 360 (154 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (16,459 fully vaccinated)
- 31.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#25. Brown County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 1.4% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 3.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 416 (1,101 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (145,478 fully vaccinated)
- 1.4% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#24. Manitowoc County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 1.4% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 40.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 365 (288 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (41,322 fully vaccinated)
- 6.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#23. Dunn County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 2.8% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 401 (182 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (19,253 fully vaccinated)
- 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#22. Milwaukee County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 6.3% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 380 (3,592 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.3% (504,171 fully vaccinated)
- 4.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#21. Portage County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (81.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 56.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (237 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (37,978 fully vaccinated)
- 3.8% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#20. Price County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 5.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 442 (59 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (7,220 fully vaccinated)
- 3.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#19. La Crosse County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 39.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 39.1% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (459 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (70,239 fully vaccinated)
- 6.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#18. Dodge County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 47.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 26.6% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 449 (394 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.5% (39,108 fully vaccinated)
- 20.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#17. Racine County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 383 (752 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (100,659 fully vaccinated)
- 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#16. Rock County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 8.5% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 59.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 7.8% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (470 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (97,084 fully vaccinated)
- 6.5% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#15. Winnebago County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 8.5% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 37.5% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 511 (878 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (90,240 fully vaccinated)
- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#14. Eau Claire County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 9.9% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 26.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 460 (481 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.0% (56,547 fully vaccinated)
- 3.2% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#13. Marathon County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 11.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 25.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 402 (546 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (70,090 fully vaccinated)
- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#12. Oneida County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 12.7% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 49.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.4% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 416 (148 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.2% (20,732 fully vaccinated)
- 4.3% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#11. Green Lake County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 80.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 12.7% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 10.9% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 645 (122 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (8,904 fully vaccinated)
- 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#10. Dane County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 18.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 39.1% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 260 (1,421 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (395,048 fully vaccinated)
- 29.6% higher vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#9. Shawano County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 19.7% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 482 (197 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (18,623 fully vaccinated)
- 18.5% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#8. Outagamie County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 22.5% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 34.4% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 416 (781 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (103,172 fully vaccinated)
- 1.6% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#7. Marinette County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.9% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 31.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 602 (243 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (17,732 fully vaccinated)
- 21.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#6. Waupaca County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 23.9% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 56.3% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 524 (267 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (23,605 fully vaccinated)
- 17.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#5. Fond du Lac County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 25.4% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 3.1% more full than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 563 (582 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (49,029 fully vaccinated)
- 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#4. Jefferson County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 31.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: 43.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 32.8% more availability than Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 313 (265 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (41,991 fully vaccinated)
- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#3. Trempealeau County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 36.6% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 624 (185 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (16,556 fully vaccinated)
- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#2. Waushara County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 38.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 581 (142 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (9,406 fully vaccinated)
- 31.0% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin
#1. Douglas County, WI
- Inpatient beds occupied: 98.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
- 38.0% more full than Wisconsin overall
- ICU beds occupied: data not available
- 64% full in Wisconsin overall
- Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 199 (86 cases)
- Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (15,987 fully vaccinated)
- 33.7% lower vaccination rate than Wisconsin