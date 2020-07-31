What you need to know about Wisconsin’s mask mandate

This image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the AP)

(WFRV) – On Thursday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared an Emergency Order requiring individuals to wear masks or face coverings when indoors and not in a private residence, with some exceptions. The order goes into effect on Saturday, August 1 at 12:01 a.m., and will last until September 28, unless a new order is enacted.

Here’s what you need to know about this statewide mask mandate (slideshow):

Violators of the order could face a fine of up to $200, but many local law enforcement agencies say they may not enforce it.

According to Gov. Evers’ office, there are multiple examples of times when you may remove your face covering:

When you are eating or drinking.

When you are communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing and you cannot communicate while wearing a mask.

While sleeping (e.g., firefighters sleeping at a fire station).

While swimming or being on duty as a lifeguard.

When you are giving a religious, political, media, educational, artistic, cultural, musical, or theatrical presentation for an audience, so long as you have at least 6 feet between you and other individuals.

When you are working if wearing a face-covering poses a safety risk, as determined by government safety guidelines or regulations.

When you need to temporarily remove your face covering to confirm your identity, such as entering a bank, credit union, or other financial institution or when having to show that you match your identification card when buying alcohol.

When engaging in activities where federal or state law or regulations prohibit wearing a face covering

If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a face-covering then you are not required to do so, however, the Emergency Order states you do not need documentation to prove it.

Face shields cannot be worn instead of a face covering, according to the order,

“A face shield does not provide the same protections as a face covering. You are free to wear a face shield in addition to a face covering. But a face shield cannot be used in place of a face covering that would otherwise be required by this order.”

If you see someone not wearing a mask or face covering, the order says you should do “nothing.”

“Some people have conditions or circumstances that would make wearing a cloth face covering difficult or dangerous. Just wear your mask and stay six feet away,” the FAQ sheet included in the order reads.

Here’s a look at other frequently asked questions:

