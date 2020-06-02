FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

“What You Neenah to Know” videos aim to help service based businesses

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Future Neenah is launching a new social media video shorts series called ‘What You Neenah to Know’ to share a variety of local businesses with the community.

‘What You Neenah to Know’ will be a short educational video about a Neenah service-based business and will give customers a virtual behind the scenes look at something they do.

Viewers may learn how to curl your hair from a local salon owner or learn how to help your runner’s knee from a local sports medicine chiropractor.

Future Neenah hopes the new series will help service-based businesses reach new customers and bring in new revenues to those businesses still facing challenges due to Safer At Home shut-downs.

The “What You Neenah to Know’ videos will be shared weekly on Future Neenah’s website and on their Facebook page.

Executive Director, Nikki Hessel states, “Our staff is continuing to work on creative ways to share everything the talented and resilient Neenah business community has to offer. Our hope is that you learn something new and support local businesses in any way you can.”

For more information: https://www.neenah.org/

