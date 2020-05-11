When can Wisconsin open? Tracking the Badger Bounce Back plan

(WFRV) – In late April, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the Badger Bounce Back Plan – a plan to reopen the state’s economy after the coronavirus outbreak caused much of it to shut down in March.

The plan is a phased approach that relies on the state meeting numerous benchmarks. Here’s a look at the reopening phases:

Phase One : Mass gatherings of up to 10 people resume; restaurants open with social distancing requirements; removal of certain restrictions including retail restrictions for Essential Businesses and Operations; additional operations for non-essential businesses; K-12 schools to resume in-person operation; child care settings resume full operation.

: Mass gatherings of up to 10 people resume; restaurants open with social distancing requirements; removal of certain restrictions including retail restrictions for Essential Businesses and Operations; additional operations for non-essential businesses; K-12 schools to resume in-person operation; child care settings resume full operation. Phase Two : Mass gatherings of up to 50 people resume; restaurants resume full operation; bars reopen with social distancing requirements; non-essential businesses resume operations with social distancing requirements; postsecondary education institutions may resume operation.

: Mass gatherings of up to 50 people resume; restaurants resume full operation; bars reopen with social distancing requirements; non-essential businesses resume operations with social distancing requirements; postsecondary education institutions may resume operation. Phase Three: All business activity and gatherings resume, with minimal protective and preventative measures in place for the general public and more protective measures for vulnerable populations.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are six gating criteria to determine Wisconsin’s progress through the phases in order to get Wisconsinites back to work. Those are:

Downward trajectory of flu-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period

Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period

Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period

95% of hospitals affirm they can treat all patients without crisis care

95% of all hospitals affirm they have arranged for testing for all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital per CDC guidelines

Downward trend of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers calculated weekly

As of Monday, May 11, both criteria regarding hospitals and a downward trajectory of positive coronavirus tests have been met. On Friday, May 8, DHS reported that a downward trajectory of flu-like illnesses within a 14-day period had been met. As of Monday, that criterion has returned to ‘red dot’ – meaning an upward trajectory was reported, resetting the status to not met.

Indicator Metric Status Symptoms Downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) reported within a 14-day period. Symptoms Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases reported within a 14-day period. Cases Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period. Hospitals 95% of hospitals affirm that they can treat all patients without crisis standards of care. Hospitals 95% of all hospitals affirm that they have arranged for testing for all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at the hospital per CDC guidelines. Health care Downward trend of COVID-19 cases among health care workers calculated weekly. Graph courtesy DHS | Updated 5/11/2020 2:55 p.m.

In addition to these benchmarks, there are also three core state responsibilities: testing, tracing, and tracking.

Testing

Gov. Evers and DHS officials say they want the state to be able to provide coronavirus testing for every Wisconsinites who have symptoms. To achieve this, a goal of conducting 85,000 tests per week, or about 12,000 tests a day, has been set. As of May 8, DHS reports there are 51 labs in Wisconsin with a testing capacity of 13,797 tests a day – the same day, DHS released results of just 4,605 tests.

The state has outlined aspects they will focus on to meet the expanded testing goal – ensuring healthcare systems and labs have necessary supplies to conduct testing and mobile/temporary testing sites will be set up to address areas with the most pressing needs.

Tracing

DHS and Gov. Evers say that contact tracing also plays a major roll in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Under the Badger Bounce Back plan, officials say they will increase Wisconsin’s contact tracing efforts by hiring 1,000 additional staff to ensure everyone who tests positive is contacted and has resources to safely isolate and quarantine.

During a media briefing on Friday, Secretary-designee Andrea Palm with DHS said that interviews were underway for contact tracer candidates.

Tracking

The main focus for the tracking aspect, according to DHS, is to build on systems used to track influenza in order to track the spread of the disease and report on the gating criteria and other related metrics to keep everyone informed about how we are doing.

Under the Badger Bounce Back plan, the state says they will also work to acquire PPE and other necessary supplies for healthcare and public safety agencies, provide support to healthcare systems in the event of a surge, and work with employers, long-term care facilities, and residents, in general, to provide protocols to ensure the health and safety of Wisconsinites.

DHS says that, in order for Wisconsin to enter phase one of the Badger Bounce Back plan, all gating criteria must be met, as well as all Core State Responsibilities. They add that the Safer at Home order – which is set to end on May 26 – is working.

According to DHS, Wisconsin has seen a decrease in the exponential growth in the number of cases since March 25 – the day Safer at Home began. In early March, DHS reports Wisconsin’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days. This means that about every 3 days, Wisconsin’s cases were doubling – on a Monday, there may have been 1 case. Three days later, on Thursday, there’d be 2. By Sunday, there’d be 4, and so on.

Over the last two weeks, the rate of doubling is now about 12 days.

By continuing to limit physical contact between people, DHS says Wisconsinites are helping to continue flattening the curve. Currently, there are no medical treatments or vaccines that can slow the spread of coronavirus, meaning only social distancing can slow the spread. DHS explains that if Wisconsin stopped current strategies of social distancing without implementing strategies outlined in the Badger Bounce Back plan, the state would see a surge in cases.

