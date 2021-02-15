‘When is it safe to visit those that have the COVID-19 vaccine?’ UW-Health offers answer

(WFRV) – “When can I visit my family or friends after they have received a COVID-19 vaccination?” is a popular question that some are asking as more Wisconsinites get vaccinated.

It is a good question, says Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director, primary care, UW-Health, and adds there is no easy anser.

“The COVID-19 vaccine protects most individuals from contracting the virus, and for those few who do still become infected it protects them from more serious illness. Unfortunately, it’s uncertain whether the vaccines protect someone from being a carrier of the virus, so there is still a risk of infecting those who visit or of contracting the virus themselves,” says Dr. Anderson.

UW-Health offered some things to consider when thinking about visiting someone who has received their vaccination: