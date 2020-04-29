‘When it hits, it hits hard:’ Green Bay man discharged from HSHS St. Mary’s after 3-week battle with coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old Green Bay man has been discharged from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center following a 3-week battle with coronavirus.

“I was following the rules, staying at home, and would only go out to get groceries or gas,” said Ken. “I really don’t know how I came down with this, but when it hits, it hits hard.”

Ken says he is sharing his story as a way to encourage all to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and to follow all the necessary steps to help curb the spread of the virus in our communities, including staying safe at home and practicing physical distancing and good hygiene. He was interviewed by hospital staff in his hospital room just prior to his discharge on Wednesday, in accordance with infection prevention protocols.

“I really just want people to realize how this can affect your life,” said Ken, who has a wife, three adult children and three grandchildren. “Staying at home is hard, but battling this illness is so much harder.”

Ken says he’s grateful for the care he received at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, and for all those in health care fighting the coronavirus pandemic in our local communities.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you,” said Ken. “You are the true, real heroes and angels to me.”

When it was time for Ken to be discharged, nurses escorted him through the hospital in a wheelchair while medical staff lined the hallways to applaud his brave battle with coronavirus. Upon his arrival outside the hospital, Ken was greeted by his wife of 35 years, Wendy, and several other family members.

