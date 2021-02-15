When will visitors be allowed back in nursing homes?

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly bringing hope to those who have long been isolated in long-term care facilities but the vaccine is not the only thing that will allow visitors back.

Dr. Matt Anderson of UW-Health said, “Unfortunately like a lot of things related to COVID, it’s not as simple as a yes or no answer. There may be some benefits to having some more interaction. But there also are those risks and they just need to be understood.”

Dr. Anderson said that it is still unknown if those who are fully vaccinated can spread the virus as asymptomatic carriers and this is causing facilities like Brewster Village in Appleton to be cautious when it comes to reopening their doors.

Tim Neuman, an administrator at Brewster Village said, “Visitation guidelines that we need to follow are laid out by the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. And they’ve indicated a few points we need to meet that as essentially gating criteria for reopening.”

Currently the guidelines do not list resident vaccinations as a criteria for reopening.

“The community transmission rate for covid-19 needs to be below 10% in the affected county,” said Neuman. “The facility can not be doing any outbreak testing and there can not have been a positive COVID-19 case in the previous 14 days.”

So far Brewster Village has vaccinated 78% of their residents and that number is set to rise with their next vaccination clinic for residents and staff that have not already gotten the vaccine.

While these numbers are promising they don’t guarantee a reopening until community transmission rates come down across our area.