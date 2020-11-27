Where Wisconsin ranks in US COVID-19 pandemic

(WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the US, and Wisconsin is no exception.

According to the New York Times, Wisconsin is seeing the 10th highest daily average in new COVID-19 cases in the nation, averaging 5,713 new cases each day.

Ahead of Wisconsin is mostly other Midwest states like Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan, with Minnesota sitting in the 11th spot.

Here’s a look at what states rank ahead of Wisconsin:

State Daily Avg. in Last 7 days California 13,351.9 Texas 12,052.9 Illinois 10,785 Ohio 8,018.3 Florida 6,763.3 Pennsylvania 6,664.7 Indiana 6,207.6 Michigan 5,992.3 New York 5,833.3 Wisconsin 5,713 Data courtesy New York Times

Wisconsin reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 18, adding nearly 8,000 as Governor Tony Evers extended the statewide mask mandate.

In terms of the daily average of new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last seven days, Wisconsin ranks 8th, averaging 58.6 new deaths each day. Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan are among those ahead of Wisconsin.

On Nov. 24, Wisconsin saw a record number of new COVID-19 related deaths reported, adding 104 deaths just days before Thanksgiving.

Here’s a break down of the seven states reporting a higher daily average of COVID-19 deaths than Wisconsin:

State Daily Avg. in Last 7 days Texas 145.7 Illinois 134 Pennsylvania 89.7 California 67.1 Michigan 64.6 Florida 63.4 Indiana 59.7 Wisconsin 58.6

For comparison, Vermont is the state seeing the lowest average of new COVID-19 cases reporting, averaging 73.9 each day. The Green Mountain State is also reporting the lowest average increase in new COVID-19 deaths, averaging just 0.4 each day, according to the New York Times.

Over the last two months, numerous Wisconsin metropolitan areas were among the top 20 seeing the greatest number of new COVID-19 cases reported, relative to their population, according to the New York Times.

In mid-November, five Wisconsin metropolitan areas were among the top 20 over the last two weeks, down from eight in late October.

On Nov. 6, Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, the Wausau-Weston area, Eau Claire, and Sheboygan, were among the top 20. As of Nov. 27, just Beaver Dam and Eau Claire remain in the top 20.

Four Wisconsin metropolitan areas – Beaver Dam, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, and the Oshkosh-Neenah area – are among those that have seen the highest cumulative case rates since the start of the outbreak.

Here’s where those areas rank among the top 20:

Crawford and Jackson counties, located on Wisconsin’s southwest and south sides, respectively, are among counties in the nation with the highest number of recent cases per resident. Eight of Minnesota’s 87 counties and 19 of North Dakota’s 53 counties are among those identified as hotspots by the New York Times.

On Nov. 27, a day after Thanksgiving, Wisconsin added 1,300 new cases and 17 new COVID-19 related deaths.