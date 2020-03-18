White House coronavirus task force to hold briefing Wednesday

1  of  62
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks about the coronavirus in the press briefing room at the White House on March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is considering an $850 billion stimulus package to counter the economic fallout as the coronavirus spreads. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) – The White House coronavirus task force will hold a briefing Wednesday at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Early Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada announced they had agreed to temporarily close the shared border to nonessential travel.

Truck drivers and Canadian snowbirds are among those expected to get an exemption.

As of Wednesday morning, the Johns Hopkins coronavirus case tracker reports over 6,500 cases of the virus in the United States. 75 people have died in America as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.

During Tuesday’s coronavirus task force briefing, the president began by announcing testing is available in all states, and the expansion of Medicare telehealth services.

“Last night the FDA announced groundbreaking new policies to further increase testing, very substantially so. All states can now authorize tests developed and used within their borders in addition to the FDA’s.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced during the Tuesday briefing that Trump had instructed him to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

At the Monday briefing, President Trump asked the country to come together, appealing to all Americans to help halt the spread of the virus.

Trump outlined the government’s newest recommendations, urging all older Americans and those at a high risk to stay home. The administration advised the public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, not buy more than a week’s worth of groceries at a time, and cancel all discretionary travel.

The Associated Press and NBC4i contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

