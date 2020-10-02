WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House doctor says President Donald Trump has received an experimental antibody cocktail and remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis.
Pres. Trump is reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.
On Friday afternoon, President Trump’s physician said Trump took a single 8 gram dose of Regenron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. As of this afternoon, President Trump remains “fatigued but in good spirits.”
First lady Melania Trump has a mild cough and a headache, Physician Sean Conley said.
The Trump rally scheduled to take place in Green Bay on Saturday has been postponed.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for coronavirus, as have Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin doctor on Trump COVID-19 diagnosis: ‘The virus doesn’t respect anyone’
- LIVE NOW: Trump going to military hospital for a “few days”
- What is Regeneron’s antibody cocktail? Here’s what we know about Trump’s treatment
- Police responding to crash, shooting on Green Bay’s east side
- White House doctor: Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis