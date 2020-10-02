White House doctor: Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during an event recognizing the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the East Room of the White House, April 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Today the Department of Justice released special counsel Robert Mueller’s redacted report on Russian election interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House doctor says President Donald Trump has received an experimental antibody cocktail and remains ‘fatigued’ after COVID-19 diagnosis.

Pres. Trump is reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms” of COVID-19 after revealing he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

On Friday afternoon, President Trump’s physician said Trump took a single 8 gram dose of Regenron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. As of this afternoon, President Trump remains “fatigued but in good spirits.”

First lady Melania Trump has a mild cough and a headache, Physician Sean Conley said.

The Trump rally scheduled to take place in Green Bay on Saturday has been postponed.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for coronavirus, as have Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen.

