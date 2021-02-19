WI administers over 1.1M COVID-19 vaccines, 13.4% Wisconsinites receive at least one dose

FRIDAY 2/19/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 558,496 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,267 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,575 (1.7%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 9,816 (1.8%) yesterday.

A total of 3,142,871 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,309 test results available today, 14.58% were positive. DHS says 2,584,375 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 391 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 107 are in an ICU. A total of 2,333 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 558,496 557,722 (+774) Active cases 9,575 (1.7%) 9,816 (1.8%) Recovered cases 542,495 (97.2%) 541,515 (97.1%) Negative tests 2,584,375 2,579,840 (+4,535) Patients hospitalized 391 385 (+6) COVID-19 patients in ICU 107 107 (+0) Hospital beds available 2,333 (22%) 2,183 (+150) Ever hospitalized 25,635 (4.6%) 25,556 (+79) COVID-19 deaths 6,267 (1.1%) 6,232 (+35) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 19, a total of 1,410,300 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,119,705 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing, shrinking, or no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waupaca.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.