WI administers over 5.2M COVID-19 vaccines, 191 new positive cases

Daily COVID-19 numbers
FRIDAY 6/4/2021, 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 610,740 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,150 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 2,721 known cases of B.1.1.7, 54 cases of B.1.351, 619 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 192 cases of the P.1 variant.

Total positive cases610,740610,565 (+191)
Received one dose of vaccine2,808,405 (48.2%)2,798,226 (48.1%)
Fully vaccinated2,475,509 (42.5%)2,462,345 (42.3%)
COVID-19 deaths7,1507,129 (+4 new)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The Wisconsin DHS is no longer reporting the number of patients ever hospitalized, active, and recovered COVID-19 cases.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 214 patients. Of those, 75 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 38.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 1, DHS is reporting a total of 5,782,655 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,216,241 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, June 2, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 39 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels and 33 are experiencing medium levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, no counties are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Waupaca, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Waushara County is reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Door and Menominee County.

Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, and Shawano are the Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

