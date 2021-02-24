WI allocated over 1.6M COVID-19 vaccines, adding 25 new deaths

WEDNESDAY 2/24/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 561,311 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,342 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,402 (1.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,526 (1.5%) yesterday.

A total of 3,164,429 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,264 test results available today, 14.19% were positive. DHS says 2,603,118 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 347 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 92 are in an ICU. A total of 2,159 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 561,311 560,564 (+747) Active cases 8,402 (1.5%) 8,526 (1.5%) Recovered cases 546,408 (97.4%) 545,562 (97.4%) Negative tests 2,603,118 2,598,601 (+4,517) Patients hospitalized 347 348 (-1) COVID-19 patients in ICU 92 95 (-3) Hospital beds available 2,159 (20%) 2,462 (-303) Ever hospitalized 25,893 (4.6%) 25,838 (+55) COVID-19 deaths 6,342 (1.1%) 6,317 (+25) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 23, a total of 1,625,875 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,237,867 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing, shrinking, or no significant change in disease activity.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waupaca.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.