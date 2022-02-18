(WFRV) – A child from Wisconsin has died from a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19. This is the first death linked to this condition in the state.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the child died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which is a serious condition where different body parts (e.g. heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs) become inflamed.

The child, who resided in southeast Wisconsin, was under 10 years old.

“We are saddened to report that a child has passed away from MIS-C,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties. As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

The DHS confirmed 183 MIS-C cases have been reported in Wisconsin since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first case to result in death.

More than 2,300 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome have been reported in children ages 5 through 11 years throughout the U.S.

Most cases of MIS-C occur in children 3 to 12 years old who were exposed to COVID-19, according to the DHS.

If your child is showing any emergency warning signs of MIS-C, such as lingering fever, trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain, you are advised to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.

Health officials explained that the best way to prevent MIS-C is to protect children against COVID-19. The DHS is recommending that everyone 5 years and older get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information about MIS-C, visit the DHS website.