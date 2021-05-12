WI DHS gives green light for 12 to 15-year-old eligibility, vaccinations as soon as May 13

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced children 12 to 15-years-old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group. DHS says vaccinations can begin starting Thursday, May 13.

U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it’s OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

“This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” says Gov. Tony Evers. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy.”

Pfizer is not the only company seeking to lower the age limit for its vaccine. Moderna recently said preliminary results from its study in 12 to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects, data the FDA will need to scrutinize.

As for even younger children, the Associated Press says both companies have begun tests in youngsters ages 6 months to 11 years.