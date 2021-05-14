WI DHS responds to new CDC guidelines, activities without masks for those fully vaccinated

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has responded to the CDC’s updated guidance that fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did before the pandemic, including participating in indoor and outdoor activities – large and small – without wearing a mask or physically distancing.

According to a release, DHS says fully vaccinated people can also refrain from testing after a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.

A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if it has been two or more weeks since they got the second dose in a two-dose series (such as Pfizer or Moderna), or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson).

“This new guidance for fully vaccinated people is an exciting step forward,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake “The science is clear: if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic. For vaccinated people, this means returning to the Wisconsin way of life we all enjoy.”

With these guidance updates, DHS reminds the public that there are important exceptions where everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated, should continue to wear a mask.

They say mask-wearing should continue in health care settings, K-12 schools, correctional and detention facilities, homeless shelters, and public transportation, as well as places where masks are required by local or tribal health laws, rules, and regulations, including local businesses and workplaces.