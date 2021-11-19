WI DHS supports FDA, CDC decision allowing anyone 18 or older to receive COVID-19 booster

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have announced their support of the new recommendations that anyone 18 and older can receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, the booster can be given at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorizations for both boosters. Within the same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed up by also expanding eligibility and releasing the following recommendations:

People who have had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: People aged ≥50 years and residents aged ≥18 years in long-term care settings should receive a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose (of Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen) ≥6 months after compleating their primary vaccine series. Everyone else aged ≥18 years may receive a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose (of Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen) ≥6 months after completing their vaccine series based on their individual benefits and risks.

People aged ≥18 years who received a Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine should receive a single COVID-19 vaccine booster dose (of Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen) ≥2 months after recieving the primary dose.

DHS officials say all adults are now eligible to receive booster doses. Health officials say they strongly recommend boosters for everyone 50 and older and those who are at the greatest risk for severe disease.