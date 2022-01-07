WI DHS supports Pfizer COVID-19 booster for ages 12 and older, 3rd vaccine for select 5 to 11-year-olds

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced its support toward multiple changes to vaccine and booster recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One of the changes includes the approval of 12 to 15-year-olds receiving a Pfizer single-dose COVID-19 booster.

This decision follows a few days after the CDC released its recommendation. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also authorized Pfizer booster shots for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Many local healthcare providers began announcing on Friday that they are administering COVID-19 booster shots to adolescents.

According to the DHS website, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one recommended for 12 to 17-year-olds at this time.

3rd Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11

Officials with DHS say the department will promote the CDC’s recommendation that 5 to 11-year-olds, who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, should receive an additional primary Pfizer vaccine dose 28 days after their second shot.

Shorter time between Pfizer/Moderna vaccines to booster

In addition, health personnel go on to explain the department approves of the CDC’s shorter vaccine-to-vaccine interval – going from six months to five for people who get the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. This recommendation is for those who are 12-years-old or older.

The booster interval recommendation for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is at two months, has not changed.

“Receiving a booster vaccination at five months rather than six months after initial vaccination may offer better protection sooner for individuals against the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” said Stephanie Schauer, Ph.D., Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager. “The latest research also indicates that children 5 through 11 years of age who are moderately or severely immunocompromised, receive maximum benefit when they receive a third primary series dose.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider in your community, visit vaccines.gov, or call 211 or 877-947-2211.