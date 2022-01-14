WI lawmaker gives unique reason on why COVID can’t be stopped

(WFRV) – A Wisconsin lawmaker had a unique statement during a public hearing when he said since COVID can’t be physically seen, therefore it cannot be stopped.

Wisconsin State Representative Treig Pronschinske made the comment on Jan. 12 during the public hearing regarding prohibiting proof of vaccination for COVID-19 as a condition of receiving business & governmental services.

Here is what he said:

If you can’t see the virus, if you can’t see anything. How are you going to do it? How can you stop it? How? You physically cannot see the virus, you don’t know if it is in this room or if it’s outside. Or if it even exists right now in here. You have no clude. How are you going to stop that? Treig Pronschinske

Pronschinske represents District 92 in Wisconsin. This district is in western Wisconsin in between Eau Claire and La Crosse. He is serving his third term after getting first elected back in 2016.

According to the state’s website, Pronschinske has owned and operated a small business as a general construction contractor.

The full video of the Senate Committee on Health can be viewed on Wisconsin’s video website.