WI nears 8k total COVID-19 related deaths, known Delta cases rise

Coronavirus




Daily COVID-19 numbers
WEDNESDAY 9/29/2021 1:54 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 724,681 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,979 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,611 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 76 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 5,896 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 349 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Total positive cases724,681721,872 (+2,806)
Received one dose of vaccine3,298,170 (56.6%)3,295,453 (56.6%)
Fully vaccinated3,122,926 (53.6%)3,119,561 (53.6%)
COVID-19 deaths7,9797,962
Ever hospitalized38,83438,686 (+148)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,096 patients. Of those, 330 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 29.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,347,365 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, September 22, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 8 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 62 are in very high levels, 2 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

There are two Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing critically high case activity levels. Green Lake and Oconto County are reporting a growing trajectory.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County are growing.

One Northeast Wisconsin county – Menominee County – is showing no significant change in very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

