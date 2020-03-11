WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament still on at the Resch Center, despite coronavirus concerns

1  of  68
Closings
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) For the 8th straight year the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament takes over the Resch Center, an event attended by thousands of people. But this year the nation is dealing with the coronavirus. We have more on precautions being put in place to keep players and fans safe.

For the next three days the Resch Center will be packed with fans taking in the Girls State Basketball Tournament. And the WIAA wants everyone to know, that with a few precautions there’s no need to worry about the coronavirus.

“The gravity of the situation is being considered and we feel it isn’t at a point where we need to be panicked about it,” said Kate Peterson Abiad from WIAA.

As large events in states like Florida and Washington are canceled to stop the spread of the virus, WIAA says those are states with a high numbers of confirmed cases, experiencing what’s called community spread. While here in Wisconsin only three people have contracted the illness.

“We are monitoring very closely for any of those situations and so far don’t have any indicators that we have community spread here in Wisconsin,” said Traci DeSalvo from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

“At this point at least, we’re fortunate that Wisconsin is considered a low-risk state,” said Terry Charles with PMI Entertainment.

The WIAA says they’ve been in continuous contact with health officials, monitoring any update regarding the virus. They feel confident this will indeed be a safe environment. To help PMI and WIAA will hand out hand sanitizer to those entering the arena and will allow fans to bring their own in.

“First and foremost the most important thing we’re advising, which everybody else is – is to wash your hands,” Charles said.

PMI will also sanitize food and beverage stations, locker rooms, elevators and other confined areas and hang signs reminding all the importance of personal hygiene.

“Your health is in your hands – so please wash them,” Charles said.

It may be simple advice to combat the coronavirus, but guidance that could make all the difference here at the Resch Center.

“We don’t believe there’s any reason for panic at this time and looking forward to hosting a tremendous event,” Peterson Abiad said.

The three-day tournament is attended by roughly 39-thousand people.

