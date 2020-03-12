Breaking News
Gov. Evers orders statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools
1  of  8
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Clintonville Schools First United Methodist Church-Neenah Green Bay Community Church Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Union Congregational United Church -GB Unity Resale Shoppe

WIAA limits attendance at boys, girls State Tournaments

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will be limiting attendance at the upcoming boys’ and girls’ high school basketball tournaments scheduled for March 12-14 and March 19-21.

According to WIAA officials, this change was made “in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings.”

RELATED: UPDATE: Three more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

Health officials have issued guidelines for mass gatherings which call for the restriction of public events to between 50 and 250 attendees, depending on the event and venue.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

RELATED: President Trump postpones March 19 Wisconsin visit amid coronavirus outbreak

Under the new policy limits, attendance at the State Tournament will be limited to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors, and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed.

WIAA says all contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted. Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.

RELATED: Old Glory Honor flight cancels April flight due to coronavirus concerns

Despite these restrictions, the live television broadcast of the State Tournament will be available. Limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast the games.

Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments, except the party of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. Any tickets purchased at school will we be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"