WIAC cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on Monday that it is canceling most fall sports for the 2020-21 academic year due to COVID-19 impacting several institutions in Wisconsin including the University of Oshkosh.

According to UW-Oshkosh, this action will impact its conference seasons and championships in football, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country.

The college says competition for its women’s tennis and women’s golf teams will be suspended for the fall term and the WIAC seasons and championships in both these sports will be moved to the 2021 spring term.

UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said “We were saddened when we suspended our spring sports and at that time were hopeful we would be able to resume our seasons in the fall. This was not an easy decision to make.”

UWO’s Assistant Chancellor and Athletics Director Darryl Sims agreed with Leavitt and shared, “We understand this is an unpleasant decision, but we hope our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff appreciate and understand that their health, safety and well-being are the driving force behind this action.”

The University of Oshkosh officials said the Council of Chancellors has been consulting with health authorities and athletics departments across the division and meeting regularly to discuss fall sports and the impact of COVID-19 and will now begin planning for the return of student-athletics to campus.

The university adds that teams and athletes will still have the opportunity to train and practice under improved safety protocols developed in partnership with public health officials and decisions related to winter sports will be made at a later date.

This news follows the Midwest Conference and Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference suspending all intercollegiate athletics competition until January 1, 2021.

