Will Aaron Rodgers’ vaccination storyline hinder his MVP chances? Pundits think ‘yes’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers has a chance to do something that no one has done since Peyton Manning back in 2009, and that is win back-to-back MVP awards. However, will the controversy surrounding his ‘immunized’, as opposed to vaccinated, comment cost him the opportunity?

Manning won his fourth, of five, MVP awards back in 2009 after winning the same award the year prior. Rodgers won the award last year and is currently the second-favorite to win the award this year. If he wins this year, it would be the first time someone won back-to-back NFL MVPs since Manning did it in 2009.

According to Fanduel the current odds for the NFL MVP are as follows:

Tom Brady -165

Aaron Rodgers +500

Patrick Mahomes +1200

Dak Prescott +1400

Justin Herbert +1400

Kyler Murray +1400

On the year, Rodgers has thrown for 3,219 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also run for three touchdowns.

In an ESPN article, Rodgers’ handling of the COVID-19 vaccination storyline is specifically brought up as a case against him.

Rodgers still faces an uphill battle. His handling of the COVID-19 vaccination storyline and offseason drama will likely cost him key votes. It seems a bit silly but I do think that will inhibit his case, in addition to voter fatigue. Doug Kezirian – ESPN

Rodgers faced some backlash after he said he was ‘immunized’ but later tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that he was not vaccinated.

He also made the headlines this year when he infamously said that he had ‘COVID toe’ but then retracted his statement and showed his feet on camera to prove he had a fractured toe.