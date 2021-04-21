FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. Health asking for feedback from those who have not received COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department is asking for feedback from those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the survey they ask if you plan to get the vaccine, what time you would get the vaccine and where you would like to receive it. “”We want to ensure every person who wants to receive a vaccine has access to one. We also want to remove as many barriers and make the process as easy as possible for all of our residents,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Department Director.

You can find the survey link here, and you can also stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information on our Coronavirus in Wisconsin page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title