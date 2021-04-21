Winnebago Co. Health asking for feedback from those who have not received COVID-19 vaccine

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department is asking for feedback from those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the survey they ask if you plan to get the vaccine, what time you would get the vaccine and where you would like to receive it. “”We want to ensure every person who wants to receive a vaccine has access to one. We also want to remove as many barriers and make the process as easy as possible for all of our residents,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Health Department Director.

You can find the survey link here