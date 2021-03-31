FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. Vaccine Clinic opens registration for upcoming appointments

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is opening registration on Thursday, April 1, at 8:30 a.m. for anyone 18 years and older.

According to a release, appointments are required to get vaccinated. The clinic says appointments will be on Tuesday and Thursday, April 6 and 8 at the Sunnyview Expo Center.

Health officials have sent out information on which shot will be available on each day:

  • Tuesday, April 6, 8am-3:45pm – Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine Clinic
  • Thursday, April 8, 8am-4:45pm – Moderna Vaccine Clinic

If you receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the clinic says you will be deemed fully vaccinated 14 days after you receive your one shot. For the two-dose series of Moderna, health officials say the second dose will be given on May 6. You will be deemed fully vaccinated 14 days after you receive the second shot.

To register for the appointments, click on the following links:

If you require assistance in scheduling your appointment, you are asked to call the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 920-232-3026, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Winnebago County Health Department offices and hotline will be closed for a public holiday on Friday, April 2. 

Free transportation assistance is available to individuals in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties who need a ride or help to navigate options to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Health officials ask you to call Make the Ride Happen at 920-225-1719 Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon, Appleton North and Bay Port have big days at sectional swimming

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra