Winnebago County Courts resume in-person proceedings and jury trials

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Courts will resume in-person proceedings and jury trials as part of its phased reopening plan on June 29.

According to officials, Chief Judge Barbara Key signed an order approving a COVID-19 Circuit Court Operating Plan for Winnebago County to allow for in-person services beginning on June 29.

Judges will continue to schedule and conduct court proceedings remotely and are being encouraged to continue favoring those remote appearances whenever possible, but may now conduct in-person hearings at their discretion.

Winnebago County courts will resume in person proceedings following the guidelines and procedures laid out in the Operational Plan created by the judiciary and a task force of county stakeholders.

The guidelines set forth include a limited capacity of individuals within the courtroom and facemasks to be worn by every individual in the courtroom.

Court officials add that Winnebago County jury trials will resume no sooner than July 14.

COVID-19 Circuit Court Operating Plan include,

  • Masks are required, a 3-ply mask will be provided upon arrival to the courthouse, or you are encouraged to bring your own of equal or better quality.
  • Parties should give themselves extra time due to possible lines going through the Security Checkpoint.
  • Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the courthouse. You may bring along with you your own sanitizer or wipes as well.
  • Social distancing will be required in all areas of the courthouse.

