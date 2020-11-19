Winnebago County health officer given enforcement powers after ordinance approved

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has approved an ordinance to give the county health officer enforcement powers.

For the past five months, the issue has been debated within Winnebago County.

Businesses worried that it might give the health officer more power to shut them down.

With the new ordinance, the health officer can enforce orders to prevent the spread of diseases, like COVID-19.

Every order would need to be approved by the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors.

An order would also not include a general workplace shutdown.