Winnebago County issues Safer at Home order

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County has issued its own Safer at Home order, effective immediately, joining many other local municipalities making similar decisions after the state Supreme Court struck down the statewide order.

According to a release, county health officials say the decision comes “after careful review of the Supreme Court decision and our own local progress using the Badger Bounce Back scorecard.”

The order incorporates all elements of the statewide Safer at Home order and offers guidelines to reopen the county in a phased approach as soon as it is deemed safest to do so.

“This is a challenging time, but we all have an important role in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, especially among the most vulnerable populations,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Public Health Department Director and Health Officer. “By extending the Safer at Home order, we are joining a regional initiative with our neighboring counties to put strategies in place that will protect the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses.”

This order is set to expire at 8 a.m. on May 20, 2020, or until a superseding issue is ordered.

Other municipalities, including Outagamie County, the City of Appleton, and the City of Menasha have issued similar orders while Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller issued an order Thursday allowing for the reopening of businesses like bars and restaurants.

