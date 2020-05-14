Live Now
Fox Valley Local Governments Reinstating Safer at Home Order
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County issues Safer at Home order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Winnebago County has issued its own Safer at Home order, effective immediately, joining many other local municipalities making similar decisions after the state Supreme Court struck down the statewide order.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to a release, county health officials say the decision comes “after careful review of the Supreme Court decision and our own local progress using the Badger Bounce Back scorecard.”

The order incorporates all elements of the statewide Safer at Home order and offers guidelines to reopen the county in a phased approach as soon as it is deemed safest to do so.

“This is a challenging time, but we all have an important role in minimizing the spread of COVID-19, especially among the most vulnerable populations,” said Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County Public Health Department Director and Health Officer. “By extending the Safer at Home order, we are joining a regional initiative with our neighboring counties to put strategies in place that will protect the safety and well-being of our residents and businesses.” 

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

This order is set to expire at 8 a.m. on May 20, 2020, or until a superseding issue is ordered.

Other municipalities, including Outagamie County, the City of Appleton, and the City of Menasha have issued similar orders while Fond du Lac County Public Health Officer Kim Mueller issued an order Thursday allowing for the reopening of businesses like bars and restaurants.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"