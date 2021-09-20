FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago County Jail has 30+ confirmed cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Jail has had 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 following two positive tests back on Sept. 9.

Captain Dave Mack tells Local 5 that last week the entire population of the jail was tested. The break-out was reportedly isolated to one dormitory-style pod.

Mack says that any inmate who tests positive is isolated to limit the chance of the virus spreading further. There was no further information provided.

According to the jail’s website, non-vaccinated visitors are required to wear masks.

More information regarding Winnebago County Jail and its COVID policies can be found on their website.

