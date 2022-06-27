WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Health Department has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages six months and older.

Following a recommendation by both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer and Moderna doses will be available.

According to a release, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for children six months through four years old and will require three total doses. The first two doses of the vaccine are given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later.

The Moderna vaccine will be available for children six months through five years of age and will require two doses taken 28 days apart.

“For many families, the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 years is welcome news. Families’ work schedules have been altered with recurrent closures and quarantines from daycare, leading to loss time at work and added childcare costs. There also have been concerns that unvaccinated children could spread the virus to a high-risk family member. Although COVID-19 infections have affected children to a lesser degree, many children have been hospitalized and sadly some children have died from it. Vaccinations are a powerful tool to help protect children, families, and our communities from severe illness, hospitalization, and death. The most effective way we can protect ourselves and each other right now is by getting vaccinated and boosted and encouraging our friends and family to do so as well.” Dr. Sarah Campbell, Pediatrician, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin, and President, Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

For a complete list of local COVID-19 vaccine clinics, you can visit the Winnebago County Health Department’s website here.