Wisconsin 7-day average of COVID-19 cases continues downward trend

TUESDAY 8/25/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 71,492 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,094 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,385, or 10.3%, are active, according to DHS. Here’s a look at the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin courtesy of DHS:

Of the 9,987 test results available today, 6.4% were positive. Yesterday, 8.1% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,128,971 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,200,463 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 337 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 121 are in an ICU. A total of 2,818 hospital beds, or 25% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,610, or 7.8%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,094 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderately high activity level. Manitowoc County is reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 71,492 70,854 (+638) Active cases 7,385 (10.3%) 7,445 (10.5%) Recovered cases 62,995 (88.1%) 62,310 (88%) Negative cases 1,128,971 1,119,622 (+9,349) Patients hospitalized 337 321 (+16) COVID-19 patients in ICU 121 106 (+15) Hospital beds available 2,818 (25%) 2,692 (+183) Ever hospitalized 5,610 (7.8%) 5,573 (+37) COVID-19 deaths 1,094 (1.5%) 1,081 (+13)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/25/2020 Negative as of 8/25/2020 Deaths as of 8/25/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/25/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/25/2020 Adams 101 3,030 3 503.2 3% Ashland 33 1,972 1 210.0 3% Barron 359 6,867 3 793.3 1% Bayfield 42 2,399 1 280.1 2% Brown 5,074 56,852 57 1953.1 1% Buffalo 56 1,897 2 425.3 4% Burnett 33 1,979 1 216.3 3% Calumet 452 7,541 2 907.5 0% Chippewa 304 11,638 0 477.7 0% Clark 230 4,191 8 666.8 3% Columbia 329 11,328 2 577.7 1% Crawford 98 3,847 0 601.7 0% Dane 5,161 155,774 39 974.1 1% Dodge 1,046 18,602 5 1191.7 0% Door 127 5,073 3 462.8 2% Douglas 242 5,936 0 557.6 0% Dunn 155 6,407 0 348.3 0% Eau Claire 737 17,374 6 715.6 1% Florence 22 703 0 507.3 0% Fond du Lac 969 17,461 9 947.1 1% Forest 66 1,131 4 731.9 6% Grant 423 10,469 16 816.2 4% Green 255 5,888 1 691.7 0% Green Lake 87 2,913 0 463.8 0% Iowa 111 4,297 0 469.9 0% Iron 111 1,317 1 1942.3 1% Jackson 71 5,819 1 346.2 1% Jefferson 829 15,217 6 979.3 1% Juneau 177 6,719 1 670.0 1% Kenosha 2,894 32,041 61 1719.2 2% Kewaunee 155 2,913 2 761.3 1% La Crosse 1,060 20,145 1 899.4 0% Lafayette 184 2,709 0 1099.5 0% Langlade 77 2,629 2 401.8 3% Lincoln 76 3,853 1 272.9 1% Manitowoc 468 11,991 1 589.4 0% Marathon 738 16,825 13 545.6 2% Marinette 570 8,205 6 1406.1 1% Marquette 83 2,441 1 545.8 1% Menominee 28 1,901 0 611.5 0% Milwaukee 23,396 212,574 482 2451.9 2% Monroe 267 8,450 2 586.8 1% Oconto 376 6,985 1 1001.2 0% Oneida 198 6,129 0 560.2 0% Outagamie 1,606 30,350 19 869.3 1% Ozaukee 866 14,813 18 980.9 2% Pepin 47 1,130 0 647.2 0% Pierce 276 5,699 5 663.4 2% Polk 159 7,008 2 366.8 1% Portage 524 10,413 1 742.2 0% Price 34 2,082 0 252.0 0% Racine 3,867 52,300 86 1979.0 2% Richland 42 3,320 4 239.5 10% Rock 1,582 28,346 26 977.9 2% Rusk 24 1,581 1 169.2 4% Sauk 598 15,874 3 940.3 1% Sawyer 147 3,796 0 898.0 0% Shawano 239 7,305 0 582.8 0% Sheboygan 962 18,381 8 835.0 1% St. Croix 598 12,478 7 680.2 1% Taylor 85 2,192 3 417.6 4% Trempealeau 400 5,429 2 1358.8 1% Vernon 86 4,494 0 281.8 0% Vilas 95 3,313 0 440.0 0% Walworth 1,623 19,130 26 1575.5 2% Washburn 56 2,320 0 356.9 0% Washington 1,482 19,453 26 1101.6 2% Waukesha 5,286 65,418 71 1325.2 1% Waupaca 599 8,817 17 1164.4 3% Waushara 135 5,725 1 559.8 1% Winnebago 1,383 32,098 21 813.9 2% Wood 421 11,274 2 574.6 0% Total 71,492 1,128,971 1,094 1237.2 2%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin