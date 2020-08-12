Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases down, less than 500 new cases added

WEDNESDAY 8/12/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 62,263 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,011 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,884 are active, according to DHS.
Of the 9,924 test results available today, 4.8% were positive. Yesterday, 5.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,023,723 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,085,986 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 364 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 111 are in an ICU. A total of 2,430 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,125 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,011 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|62,263
|61,785 (+478)
|Active cases
|8,884 (14.3%)
|9,305
|Recovered cases
|52,350 (84.1%)
|51,456
|Negative cases
|1,023,723
|1,014,277 (+9,446)
|Patients hospitalized
|364
|414 (-50)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|111
|119 (-8)
|Hospital beds available
|2,430 (21%)
|2,512
|Ever hospitalized
|5,125 (8.3%)
|5,092 (+33)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,011 (1.6%)
|1,006 (+5)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/12/2020
|Negative as of 8/12/2020
|Deaths as of 8/12/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/12/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/12/2020
|Adams
|89
|2,720
|2
|443.4
|2%
|Ashland
|27
|1,798
|1
|171.8
|4%
|Barron
|308
|6,207
|3
|680.6
|1%
|Bayfield
|29
|2,016
|1
|193.4
|3%
|Brown
|4,352
|51,908
|54
|1675.2
|1%
|Buffalo
|45
|1,731
|2
|341.8
|4%
|Burnett
|23
|1,703
|1
|150.7
|4%
|Calumet
|340
|6,288
|2
|682.6
|1%
|Chippewa
|244
|10,621
|0
|383.4
|0%
|Clark
|190
|3,844
|8
|550.9
|4%
|Columbia
|273
|10,156
|2
|479.3
|1%
|Crawford
|78
|3,485
|0
|478.9
|0%
|Dane
|4,630
|141,780
|38
|873.8
|1%
|Dodge
|857
|16,898
|5
|976.3
|1%
|Door
|107
|4,602
|3
|390.0
|3%
|Douglas
|198
|5,004
|0
|456.2
|0%
|Dunn
|131
|5,853
|0
|294.4
|0%
|Eau Claire
|612
|15,463
|4
|594.2
|1%
|Florence
|8
|643
|0
|184.5
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|700
|15,519
|8
|684.2
|1%
|Forest
|60
|1,025
|4
|665.3
|7%
|Grant
|368
|9,144
|15
|710.0
|4%
|Green
|179
|5,085
|1
|485.6
|1%
|Green Lake
|57
|2,595
|0
|303.9
|0%
|Iowa
|86
|3,843
|0
|364.1
|0%
|Iron
|76
|1,220
|1
|1329.8
|1%
|Jackson
|59
|5,509
|1
|287.7
|2%
|Jefferson
|657
|13,677
|5
|776.1
|1%
|Juneau
|139
|6,285
|1
|526.1
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,699
|29,762
|59
|1603.4
|2%
|Kewaunee
|135
|2,635
|2
|663.1
|1%
|La Crosse
|932
|18,557
|1
|790.8
|0%
|Lafayette
|154
|2,408
|0
|920.2
|0%
|Langlade
|64
|2,364
|1
|334.0
|2%
|Lincoln
|70
|3,474
|0
|251.4
|0%
|Manitowoc
|354
|10,881
|1
|445.8
|0%
|Marathon
|668
|14,472
|10
|493.8
|1%
|Marinette
|432
|7,489
|4
|1065.7
|1%
|Marquette
|80
|2,183
|1
|526.1
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,771
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|21,396
|198,858
|462
|2242.3
|2%
|Monroe
|248
|7,492
|2
|545.0
|1%
|Oconto
|253
|6,262
|1
|673.7
|0%
|Oneida
|156
|5,378
|0
|441.4
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,310
|27,086
|14
|709.1
|1%
|Ozaukee
|723
|13,398
|18
|818.9
|2%
|Pepin
|42
|1,025
|0
|578.4
|0%
|Pierce
|230
|5,044
|3
|552.8
|1%
|Polk
|138
|6,307
|2
|318.3
|1%
|Portage
|428
|9,366
|0
|606.2
|0%
|Price
|33
|1,922
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,571
|47,234
|78
|1827.6
|2%
|Richland
|37
|2,986
|4
|211.0
|11%
|Rock
|1,447
|25,760
|26
|894.5
|2%
|Rusk
|21
|1,412
|1
|148.1
|5%
|Sauk
|472
|14,043
|3
|742.2
|1%
|Sawyer
|82
|2,870
|0
|500.9
|0%
|Shawano
|205
|6,591
|0
|499.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|786
|16,815
|8
|682.3
|1%
|St. Croix
|514
|11,261
|5
|584.6
|1%
|Taylor
|73
|1,983
|1
|358.6
|1%
|Trempealeau
|354
|5,066
|2
|1202.5
|1%
|Vernon
|67
|4,107
|0
|219.6
|0%
|Vilas
|65
|2,849
|0
|301.0
|0%
|Walworth
|1,369
|17,405
|23
|1329.0
|2%
|Washburn
|47
|2,107
|0
|299.6
|0%
|Washington
|1,115
|17,376
|22
|828.8
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,402
|56,882
|59
|1103.6
|1%
|Waupaca
|480
|8,176
|15
|933.1
|3%
|Waushara
|120
|5,437
|1
|497.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,216
|28,730
|18
|715.6
|1%
|Wood
|327
|9,877
|2
|446.3
|1%
|Total
|62,263
|1,023,723
|1,011
|1077.5
|2%