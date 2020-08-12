Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases down, less than 500 new cases added

WEDNESDAY 8/12/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 62,263 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,011 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,884 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 9,924 test results available today, 4.8% were positive. Yesterday, 5.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,023,723 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,085,986 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 364 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 111 are in an ICU. A total of 2,430 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,125 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,011 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 62,263 61,785 (+478) Active cases 8,884 (14.3%) 9,305 Recovered cases 52,350 (84.1%) 51,456 Negative cases 1,023,723 1,014,277 (+9,446) Patients hospitalized 364 414 (-50) COVID-19 patients in ICU 111 119 (-8) Hospital beds available 2,430 (21%) 2,512 Ever hospitalized 5,125 (8.3%) 5,092 (+33) COVID-19 deaths 1,011 (1.6%) 1,006 (+5)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/12/2020 Negative as of 8/12/2020 Deaths as of 8/12/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/12/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/12/2020 Adams 89 2,720 2 443.4 2% Ashland 27 1,798 1 171.8 4% Barron 308 6,207 3 680.6 1% Bayfield 29 2,016 1 193.4 3% Brown 4,352 51,908 54 1675.2 1% Buffalo 45 1,731 2 341.8 4% Burnett 23 1,703 1 150.7 4% Calumet 340 6,288 2 682.6 1% Chippewa 244 10,621 0 383.4 0% Clark 190 3,844 8 550.9 4% Columbia 273 10,156 2 479.3 1% Crawford 78 3,485 0 478.9 0% Dane 4,630 141,780 38 873.8 1% Dodge 857 16,898 5 976.3 1% Door 107 4,602 3 390.0 3% Douglas 198 5,004 0 456.2 0% Dunn 131 5,853 0 294.4 0% Eau Claire 612 15,463 4 594.2 1% Florence 8 643 0 184.5 0% Fond du Lac 700 15,519 8 684.2 1% Forest 60 1,025 4 665.3 7% Grant 368 9,144 15 710.0 4% Green 179 5,085 1 485.6 1% Green Lake 57 2,595 0 303.9 0% Iowa 86 3,843 0 364.1 0% Iron 76 1,220 1 1329.8 1% Jackson 59 5,509 1 287.7 2% Jefferson 657 13,677 5 776.1 1% Juneau 139 6,285 1 526.1 1% Kenosha 2,699 29,762 59 1603.4 2% Kewaunee 135 2,635 2 663.1 1% La Crosse 932 18,557 1 790.8 0% Lafayette 154 2,408 0 920.2 0% Langlade 64 2,364 1 334.0 2% Lincoln 70 3,474 0 251.4 0% Manitowoc 354 10,881 1 445.8 0% Marathon 668 14,472 10 493.8 1% Marinette 432 7,489 4 1065.7 1% Marquette 80 2,183 1 526.1 1% Menominee 26 1,771 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 21,396 198,858 462 2242.3 2% Monroe 248 7,492 2 545.0 1% Oconto 253 6,262 1 673.7 0% Oneida 156 5,378 0 441.4 0% Outagamie 1,310 27,086 14 709.1 1% Ozaukee 723 13,398 18 818.9 2% Pepin 42 1,025 0 578.4 0% Pierce 230 5,044 3 552.8 1% Polk 138 6,307 2 318.3 1% Portage 428 9,366 0 606.2 0% Price 33 1,922 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,571 47,234 78 1827.6 2% Richland 37 2,986 4 211.0 11% Rock 1,447 25,760 26 894.5 2% Rusk 21 1,412 1 148.1 5% Sauk 472 14,043 3 742.2 1% Sawyer 82 2,870 0 500.9 0% Shawano 205 6,591 0 499.9 0% Sheboygan 786 16,815 8 682.3 1% St. Croix 514 11,261 5 584.6 1% Taylor 73 1,983 1 358.6 1% Trempealeau 354 5,066 2 1202.5 1% Vernon 67 4,107 0 219.6 0% Vilas 65 2,849 0 301.0 0% Walworth 1,369 17,405 23 1329.0 2% Washburn 47 2,107 0 299.6 0% Washington 1,115 17,376 22 828.8 2% Waukesha 4,402 56,882 59 1103.6 1% Waupaca 480 8,176 15 933.1 3% Waushara 120 5,437 1 497.6 1% Winnebago 1,216 28,730 18 715.6 1% Wood 327 9,877 2 446.3 1% Total 62,263 1,023,723 1,011 1077.5 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN