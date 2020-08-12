Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases down, less than 500 new cases added

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 62,263 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,011 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,884 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 9,924 test results available today, 4.8% were positive. Yesterday, 5.3% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,023,723 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,085,986 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 364 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 111 are in an ICU. A total of 2,430 hospital beds, or 21% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,125 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,011 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases62,26361,785 (+478)
Active cases8,884 (14.3%)9,305
Recovered cases52,350 (84.1%)51,456
Negative cases1,023,7231,014,277 (+9,446)
Patients hospitalized364414 (-50)
COVID-19 patients in ICU111119 (-8)
Hospital beds available2,430 (21%)2,512
Ever hospitalized5,125 (8.3%)5,092 (+33)
COVID-19 deaths1,011 (1.6%)1,006 (+5)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/12/2020Negative as of 8/12/2020Deaths as of 8/12/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/12/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/12/2020
Adams892,7202443.42%
Ashland271,7981171.84%
Barron3086,2073680.61%
Bayfield292,0161193.43%
Brown4,35251,908541675.21%
Buffalo451,7312341.84%
Burnett231,7031150.74%
Calumet3406,2882682.61%
Chippewa24410,6210383.40%
Clark1903,8448550.94%
Columbia27310,1562479.31%
Crawford783,4850478.90%
Dane4,630141,78038873.81%
Dodge85716,8985976.31%
Door1074,6023390.03%
Douglas1985,0040456.20%
Dunn1315,8530294.40%
Eau Claire61215,4634594.21%
Florence86430184.50%
Fond du Lac70015,5198684.21%
Forest601,0254665.37%
Grant3689,14415710.04%
Green1795,0851485.61%
Green Lake572,5950303.90%
Iowa863,8430364.10%
Iron761,22011329.81%
Jackson595,5091287.72%
Jefferson65713,6775776.11%
Juneau1396,2851526.11%
Kenosha2,69929,762591603.42%
Kewaunee1352,6352663.11%
La Crosse93218,5571790.80%
Lafayette1542,4080920.20%
Langlade642,3641334.02%
Lincoln703,4740251.40%
Manitowoc35410,8811445.80%
Marathon66814,47210493.81%
Marinette4327,48941065.71%
Marquette802,1831526.11%
Menominee261,7710567.80%
Milwaukee21,396198,8584622242.32%
Monroe2487,4922545.01%
Oconto2536,2621673.70%
Oneida1565,3780441.40%
Outagamie1,31027,08614709.11%
Ozaukee72313,39818818.92%
Pepin421,0250578.40%
Pierce2305,0443552.81%
Polk1386,3072318.31%
Portage4289,3660606.20%
Price331,9220244.60%
Racine3,57147,234781827.62%
Richland372,9864211.011%
Rock1,44725,76026894.52%
Rusk211,4121148.15%
Sauk47214,0433742.21%
Sawyer822,8700500.90%
Shawano2056,5910499.90%
Sheboygan78616,8158682.31%
St. Croix51411,2615584.61%
Taylor731,9831358.61%
Trempealeau3545,06621202.51%
Vernon674,1070219.60%
Vilas652,8490301.00%
Walworth1,36917,405231329.02%
Washburn472,1070299.60%
Washington1,11517,37622828.82%
Waukesha4,40256,882591103.61%
Waupaca4808,17615933.13%
Waushara1205,4371497.61%
Winnebago1,21628,73018715.61%
Wood3279,8772446.31%
Total62,2631,023,7231,0111077.52%
CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

