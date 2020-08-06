Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases, percentage of positive tests dip

THURSDAY 8/6/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 57,779 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 978 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total 57,779 COVID-19 cases, 9,562 are active, according to DHS.
Of the 17,706 test results available today, 4.7 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 5.2 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 961,851 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,019,630 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 251 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 104 are in an ICU. A total of 2,518 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 4,881, or 8.4 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 978 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|57,779
|56,940 (+839)
|Active cases
|9,562 (16.6%)
|9,629
|Recovered cases
|47,221 (81.8%)
|46,323
|Negative cases
|961,851
|944,984 (+16,867)
|Patients hospitalized
|251
|258 (-7)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|104
|96 (+8)
|Hospital beds available
|2,518 (22%)
|2,379
|Ever hospitalized
|4,881 (8.5%)
|4,826 (+55)
|COVID-19 deaths
|978 (1.7%)
|970 (+8)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/6/2020
|Negative as of 8/6/2020
|Deaths as of 8/6/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/6/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/6/2020
|Adams
|82
|2,535
|2
|408.5
|2%
|Ashland
|22
|1,695
|1
|140.0
|5%
|Barron
|276
|5,936
|3
|609.9
|1%
|Bayfield
|21
|1,841
|1
|140.1
|5%
|Brown
|4,151
|49,062
|52
|1597.9
|1%
|Buffalo
|42
|1,655
|2
|319.0
|5%
|Burnett
|22
|1,568
|1
|144.2
|5%
|Calumet
|288
|5,868
|2
|578.2
|1%
|Chippewa
|218
|10,151
|0
|342.6
|0%
|Clark
|180
|3,637
|7
|521.9
|4%
|Columbia
|238
|9,523
|1
|417.9
|0%
|Crawford
|70
|3,312
|0
|429.8
|0%
|Dane
|4,376
|132,875
|37
|825.9
|1%
|Dodge
|757
|16,061
|5
|862.4
|1%
|Door
|101
|4,403
|3
|368.1
|3%
|Douglas
|149
|4,867
|0
|343.3
|0%
|Dunn
|112
|5,573
|0
|251.7
|0%
|Eau Claire
|541
|14,189
|4
|525.3
|1%
|Florence
|6
|621
|0
|138.3
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|598
|14,673
|6
|584.5
|1%
|Forest
|59
|963
|4
|654.2
|7%
|Grant
|341
|8,819
|14
|657.9
|4%
|Green
|137
|4,728
|1
|371.6
|1%
|Green Lake
|54
|2,488
|0
|287.9
|0%
|Iowa
|70
|3,566
|0
|296.4
|0%
|Iron
|73
|1,167
|1
|1277.3
|1%
|Jackson
|52
|5,242
|1
|253.6
|2%
|Jefferson
|596
|12,960
|5
|704.1
|1%
|Juneau
|135
|6,050
|1
|511.0
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,597
|27,984
|58
|1542.8
|2%
|Kewaunee
|122
|2,525
|2
|599.2
|2%
|La Crosse
|881
|17,542
|1
|747.6
|0%
|Lafayette
|116
|2,243
|0
|693.2
|0%
|Langlade
|57
|2,185
|1
|297.4
|2%
|Lincoln
|65
|3,303
|0
|233.4
|0%
|Manitowoc
|321
|10,272
|1
|404.2
|0%
|Marathon
|612
|12,899
|8
|452.4
|1%
|Marinette
|356
|7,090
|3
|878.2
|1%
|Marquette
|76
|2,028
|1
|499.8
|1%
|Menominee
|20
|1,710
|0
|436.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|20,389
|186,632
|452
|2136.7
|2%
|Monroe
|241
|7,220
|2
|529.6
|1%
|Oconto
|207
|5,918
|0
|551.2
|0%
|Oneida
|102
|4,596
|0
|288.6
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,180
|25,473
|14
|638.7
|1%
|Ozaukee
|624
|12,725
|17
|706.8
|3%
|Pepin
|42
|987
|0
|578.4
|0%
|Pierce
|197
|4,704
|0
|473.5
|0%
|Polk
|126
|5,942
|2
|290.7
|2%
|Portage
|377
|8,817
|0
|534.0
|0%
|Price
|26
|1,837
|0
|192.7
|0%
|Racine
|3,364
|44,658
|78
|1721.6
|2%
|Richland
|34
|2,840
|4
|193.9
|12%
|Rock
|1,395
|24,482
|26
|862.3
|2%
|Rusk
|17
|1,314
|1
|119.9
|6%
|Sauk
|423
|12,476
|3
|665.1
|1%
|Sawyer
|52
|2,701
|0
|317.7
|0%
|Shawano
|173
|6,263
|0
|421.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|720
|15,892
|9
|625.0
|1%
|St. Croix
|476
|10,513
|4
|541.4
|1%
|Taylor
|61
|1,792
|0
|299.7
|0%
|Trempealeau
|329
|4,887
|2
|1117.6
|1%
|Vernon
|59
|3,934
|0
|193.3
|0%
|Vilas
|45
|2,325
|0
|208.4
|0%
|Walworth
|1,284
|16,520
|22
|1246.4
|2%
|Washburn
|41
|1,952
|0
|261.3
|0%
|Washington
|967
|16,461
|22
|718.8
|2%
|Waukesha
|3,930
|53,080
|57
|985.3
|1%
|Waupaca
|417
|7,884
|15
|810.6
|4%
|Waushara
|112
|5,264
|0
|464.4
|0%
|Winnebago
|1,111
|26,692
|18
|653.8
|2%
|Wood
|268
|9,261
|1
|365.8
|0%
|Total
|57,779
|961,851
|978
|999.9
|2%