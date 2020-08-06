Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases, percentage of positive tests dip

THURSDAY 8/6/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 57,779 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 978 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 57,779 COVID-19 cases, 9,562 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 17,706 test results available today, 4.7 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 5.2 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 961,851 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,019,630 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 251 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 104 are in an ICU. A total of 2,518 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,881, or 8.4 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 978 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 57,779 56,940 (+839) Active cases 9,562 (16.6%) 9,629 Recovered cases 47,221 (81.8%) 46,323 Negative cases 961,851 944,984 (+16,867) Patients hospitalized 251 258 (-7) COVID-19 patients in ICU 104 96 (+8) Hospital beds available 2,518 (22%) 2,379 Ever hospitalized 4,881 (8.5%) 4,826 (+55) COVID-19 deaths 978 (1.7%) 970 (+8)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/6/2020 Negative as of 8/6/2020 Deaths as of 8/6/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/6/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/6/2020 Adams 82 2,535 2 408.5 2% Ashland 22 1,695 1 140.0 5% Barron 276 5,936 3 609.9 1% Bayfield 21 1,841 1 140.1 5% Brown 4,151 49,062 52 1597.9 1% Buffalo 42 1,655 2 319.0 5% Burnett 22 1,568 1 144.2 5% Calumet 288 5,868 2 578.2 1% Chippewa 218 10,151 0 342.6 0% Clark 180 3,637 7 521.9 4% Columbia 238 9,523 1 417.9 0% Crawford 70 3,312 0 429.8 0% Dane 4,376 132,875 37 825.9 1% Dodge 757 16,061 5 862.4 1% Door 101 4,403 3 368.1 3% Douglas 149 4,867 0 343.3 0% Dunn 112 5,573 0 251.7 0% Eau Claire 541 14,189 4 525.3 1% Florence 6 621 0 138.3 0% Fond du Lac 598 14,673 6 584.5 1% Forest 59 963 4 654.2 7% Grant 341 8,819 14 657.9 4% Green 137 4,728 1 371.6 1% Green Lake 54 2,488 0 287.9 0% Iowa 70 3,566 0 296.4 0% Iron 73 1,167 1 1277.3 1% Jackson 52 5,242 1 253.6 2% Jefferson 596 12,960 5 704.1 1% Juneau 135 6,050 1 511.0 1% Kenosha 2,597 27,984 58 1542.8 2% Kewaunee 122 2,525 2 599.2 2% La Crosse 881 17,542 1 747.6 0% Lafayette 116 2,243 0 693.2 0% Langlade 57 2,185 1 297.4 2% Lincoln 65 3,303 0 233.4 0% Manitowoc 321 10,272 1 404.2 0% Marathon 612 12,899 8 452.4 1% Marinette 356 7,090 3 878.2 1% Marquette 76 2,028 1 499.8 1% Menominee 20 1,710 0 436.8 0% Milwaukee 20,389 186,632 452 2136.7 2% Monroe 241 7,220 2 529.6 1% Oconto 207 5,918 0 551.2 0% Oneida 102 4,596 0 288.6 0% Outagamie 1,180 25,473 14 638.7 1% Ozaukee 624 12,725 17 706.8 3% Pepin 42 987 0 578.4 0% Pierce 197 4,704 0 473.5 0% Polk 126 5,942 2 290.7 2% Portage 377 8,817 0 534.0 0% Price 26 1,837 0 192.7 0% Racine 3,364 44,658 78 1721.6 2% Richland 34 2,840 4 193.9 12% Rock 1,395 24,482 26 862.3 2% Rusk 17 1,314 1 119.9 6% Sauk 423 12,476 3 665.1 1% Sawyer 52 2,701 0 317.7 0% Shawano 173 6,263 0 421.9 0% Sheboygan 720 15,892 9 625.0 1% St. Croix 476 10,513 4 541.4 1% Taylor 61 1,792 0 299.7 0% Trempealeau 329 4,887 2 1117.6 1% Vernon 59 3,934 0 193.3 0% Vilas 45 2,325 0 208.4 0% Walworth 1,284 16,520 22 1246.4 2% Washburn 41 1,952 0 261.3 0% Washington 967 16,461 22 718.8 2% Waukesha 3,930 53,080 57 985.3 1% Waupaca 417 7,884 15 810.6 4% Waushara 112 5,264 0 464.4 0% Winnebago 1,111 26,692 18 653.8 2% Wood 268 9,261 1 365.8 0% Total 57,779 961,851 978 999.9 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Month-to-month break down of new, total cases