Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases, percentage positive dip

MONDAY 8/3/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 55,328 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 949 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 55,328 COVID-19 cases, 9,866 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 7,173 test results available today, 5.6 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 9.6 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 911,435 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 294 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 106 are in an ICU. A total of 2,559 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 4,732, or 8.6 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 949 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 55,328 54,924 (+404) Active cases 9,866 (18.2%) 9,994 Recovered cases 44,495 (80%) 43,964 Negative cases 911,435 904,666 (+6,769) Patients hospitalized 294 268 (+26) COVID-19 patients in ICU 106 100 (+6) Hospital beds available 2,559 (22%) 2,383 Ever hospitalized 4,732 (8.6%) 4,717 (+15) COVID-19 deaths 949 (1.7%) 948 (+1)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/3/2020 Negative as of 8/3/2020 Deaths as of 8/3/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/3/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/3/2020 Adams 73 2,453 2 363.7 3% Ashland 20 1,633 0 127.3 0% Barron 259 5,855 3 572.4 1% Bayfield 20 1,806 1 133.4 5% Brown 4,011 46,252 51 1544.0 1% Buffalo 41 1,613 2 311.4 5% Burnett 18 1,484 1 118.0 6% Calumet 258 5,634 2 518.0 1% Chippewa 210 9,933 0 330.0 0% Clark 177 3,532 7 513.2 4% Columbia 227 9,231 1 398.6 0% Crawford 62 3,252 0 380.6 0% Dane 4,230 123,562 37 798.3 1% Dodge 705 15,430 5 803.2 1% Door 85 4,185 3 309.8 4% Douglas 135 4,736 0 311.0 0% Dunn 105 5,415 0 236.0 0% Eau Claire 507 13,833 3 492.3 1% Florence 7 609 0 161.4 0% Fond du Lac 571 14,228 6 558.1 1% Forest 59 905 4 654.2 7% Grant 329 8,647 14 634.8 4% Green 131 4,560 1 355.4 1% Green Lake 52 2,426 0 277.2 0% Iowa 65 3,378 0 275.2 0% Iron 72 984 1 1259.8 1% Jackson 49 5,126 1 239.0 2% Jefferson 564 12,554 5 666.3 1% Juneau 129 5,892 1 488.3 1% Kenosha 2,499 27,202 53 1484.6 2% Kewaunee 110 2,405 2 540.3 2% La Crosse 825 16,654 1 700.0 0% Lafayette 110 2,176 0 657.3 0% Langlade 49 2,093 1 255.7 2% Lincoln 64 3,072 0 229.8 0% Manitowoc 306 9,864 1 385.4 0% Marathon 580 12,096 6 428.8 1% Marinette 331 6,864 3 816.5 1% Marquette 71 1,937 1 466.9 1% Menominee 20 1,655 0 436.8 0% Milwaukee 19,855 174,405 446 2080.8 2% Monroe 226 7,058 1 496.7 0% Oconto 183 5,618 0 487.3 0% Oneida 89 4,331 0 251.8 0% Outagamie 1,113 24,206 13 602.4 1% Ozaukee 568 12,135 17 643.4 3% Pepin 40 958 0 550.8 0% Pierce 174 4,529 0 418.2 0% Polk 120 5,698 2 276.8 2% Portage 355 8,461 0 502.8 0% Price 21 1,767 0 155.7 0% Racine 3,249 42,041 76 1662.8 2% Richland 32 2,726 4 182.5 13% Rock 1,371 23,810 26 847.5 2% Rusk 16 1,241 1 112.8 6% Sauk 392 12,222 3 616.4 1% Sawyer 40 2,595 0 244.3 0% Shawano 161 6,016 0 392.6 0% Sheboygan 622 15,292 5 539.9 1% St. Croix 452 10,215 2 514.1 0% Taylor 54 1,730 0 265.3 0% Trempealeau 307 4,782 2 1042.9 1% Vernon 58 3,852 0 190.1 0% Vilas 38 2,175 0 176.0 0% Walworth 1,258 14,945 21 1221.2 2% Washburn 35 1,845 0 223.1 0% Washington 880 15,757 22 654.1 3% Waukesha 3,693 48,978 55 925.8 1% Waupaca 379 7,429 15 736.7 4% Waushara 107 5,155 0 443.7 0% Winnebago 1,063 25,419 18 625.6 2% Wood 241 8,878 1 328.9 0% Total 55,328 911,435 949 957.5 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

Month-to-month break down of new, total cases