Wisconsin active COVID-19 cases, percentage positive dip

MONDAY 8/3/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 55,328 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 949 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total 55,328 COVID-19 cases, 9,866 are active, according to DHS.
Of the 7,173 test results available today, 5.6 percent of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 9.6 percent of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 911,435 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 294 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 106 are in an ICU. A total of 2,559 hospital beds, or 22 percent of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 4,732, or 8.6 percent, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 949 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.7 percent have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|55,328
|54,924 (+404)
|Active cases
|9,866 (18.2%)
|9,994
|Recovered cases
|44,495 (80%)
|43,964
|Negative cases
|911,435
|904,666 (+6,769)
|Patients hospitalized
|294
|268 (+26)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|106
|100 (+6)
|Hospital beds available
|2,559 (22%)
|2,383
|Ever hospitalized
|4,732 (8.6%)
|4,717 (+15)
|COVID-19 deaths
|949 (1.7%)
|948 (+1)
MOBILE APP USERS: Unable to view the tables below? Click here.
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/3/2020
|Negative as of 8/3/2020
|Deaths as of 8/3/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/3/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/3/2020
|Adams
|73
|2,453
|2
|363.7
|3%
|Ashland
|20
|1,633
|0
|127.3
|0%
|Barron
|259
|5,855
|3
|572.4
|1%
|Bayfield
|20
|1,806
|1
|133.4
|5%
|Brown
|4,011
|46,252
|51
|1544.0
|1%
|Buffalo
|41
|1,613
|2
|311.4
|5%
|Burnett
|18
|1,484
|1
|118.0
|6%
|Calumet
|258
|5,634
|2
|518.0
|1%
|Chippewa
|210
|9,933
|0
|330.0
|0%
|Clark
|177
|3,532
|7
|513.2
|4%
|Columbia
|227
|9,231
|1
|398.6
|0%
|Crawford
|62
|3,252
|0
|380.6
|0%
|Dane
|4,230
|123,562
|37
|798.3
|1%
|Dodge
|705
|15,430
|5
|803.2
|1%
|Door
|85
|4,185
|3
|309.8
|4%
|Douglas
|135
|4,736
|0
|311.0
|0%
|Dunn
|105
|5,415
|0
|236.0
|0%
|Eau Claire
|507
|13,833
|3
|492.3
|1%
|Florence
|7
|609
|0
|161.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|571
|14,228
|6
|558.1
|1%
|Forest
|59
|905
|4
|654.2
|7%
|Grant
|329
|8,647
|14
|634.8
|4%
|Green
|131
|4,560
|1
|355.4
|1%
|Green Lake
|52
|2,426
|0
|277.2
|0%
|Iowa
|65
|3,378
|0
|275.2
|0%
|Iron
|72
|984
|1
|1259.8
|1%
|Jackson
|49
|5,126
|1
|239.0
|2%
|Jefferson
|564
|12,554
|5
|666.3
|1%
|Juneau
|129
|5,892
|1
|488.3
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,499
|27,202
|53
|1484.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|110
|2,405
|2
|540.3
|2%
|La Crosse
|825
|16,654
|1
|700.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|110
|2,176
|0
|657.3
|0%
|Langlade
|49
|2,093
|1
|255.7
|2%
|Lincoln
|64
|3,072
|0
|229.8
|0%
|Manitowoc
|306
|9,864
|1
|385.4
|0%
|Marathon
|580
|12,096
|6
|428.8
|1%
|Marinette
|331
|6,864
|3
|816.5
|1%
|Marquette
|71
|1,937
|1
|466.9
|1%
|Menominee
|20
|1,655
|0
|436.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|19,855
|174,405
|446
|2080.8
|2%
|Monroe
|226
|7,058
|1
|496.7
|0%
|Oconto
|183
|5,618
|0
|487.3
|0%
|Oneida
|89
|4,331
|0
|251.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,113
|24,206
|13
|602.4
|1%
|Ozaukee
|568
|12,135
|17
|643.4
|3%
|Pepin
|40
|958
|0
|550.8
|0%
|Pierce
|174
|4,529
|0
|418.2
|0%
|Polk
|120
|5,698
|2
|276.8
|2%
|Portage
|355
|8,461
|0
|502.8
|0%
|Price
|21
|1,767
|0
|155.7
|0%
|Racine
|3,249
|42,041
|76
|1662.8
|2%
|Richland
|32
|2,726
|4
|182.5
|13%
|Rock
|1,371
|23,810
|26
|847.5
|2%
|Rusk
|16
|1,241
|1
|112.8
|6%
|Sauk
|392
|12,222
|3
|616.4
|1%
|Sawyer
|40
|2,595
|0
|244.3
|0%
|Shawano
|161
|6,016
|0
|392.6
|0%
|Sheboygan
|622
|15,292
|5
|539.9
|1%
|St. Croix
|452
|10,215
|2
|514.1
|0%
|Taylor
|54
|1,730
|0
|265.3
|0%
|Trempealeau
|307
|4,782
|2
|1042.9
|1%
|Vernon
|58
|3,852
|0
|190.1
|0%
|Vilas
|38
|2,175
|0
|176.0
|0%
|Walworth
|1,258
|14,945
|21
|1221.2
|2%
|Washburn
|35
|1,845
|0
|223.1
|0%
|Washington
|880
|15,757
|22
|654.1
|3%
|Waukesha
|3,693
|48,978
|55
|925.8
|1%
|Waupaca
|379
|7,429
|15
|736.7
|4%
|Waushara
|107
|5,155
|0
|443.7
|0%
|Winnebago
|1,063
|25,419
|18
|625.6
|2%
|Wood
|241
|8,878
|1
|328.9
|0%
|Total
|55,328
|911,435
|949
|957.5
|2%