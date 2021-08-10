Wisconsin added to Chicago’s COVID Travel Advisory list

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 16: Travelers arrive for flights at O’Hare international Airport on March 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. On March 12, the TSA screened more than 1.3 million travelers, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WFRV) – Wisconsin joined eleven more states that were added to the Chicago Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) COVID Travel Advisory.

According to officials, there are now 31 states and two territories on Chicago’s COVID Travel Advisory. It is the first time since April 19 that the Travel Advisory has more states on the list than off.

Anyone who is unvaccinated that is traveling from the states or territories on the list is advised to get a negative COVID-19 test prior to arriving in Chicago. An alternative to the negative test is a 10-day quarantine.

Those who are vaccinated do not need to quarantine or get a negative test.

The states and territories on the Advisory are:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Puerto Rico

Virgin Islands

Chicago’s Emergency Travel Order was changed to an Advisory on June 29, and officials say that the Emergency Travel Order could be reinstated by the City at any time.

Wisconsin has been added and removed from the list multiple times.