Wisconsin added to New York travel advisory list

NEW YORK (WFRV) – New York has added four states – including Wisconsin – to its travel advisory list.
According to CNN, Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin were recently added to the list. The travel advisory requires individuals traveling from listed states to New York to quarantine for 14 days.
“The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. Yesterday, Governor Cuomo announced a travel enforcement operation will commence today at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state’s quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State,” NY Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press statement Tuesday morning.
The updated list of states included in the advisory are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
Delaware has been removed from New York’s travel advisory, per the Governor’s office. New Jersey has an idential list to New York as they continue to work in a coordinated effort.
