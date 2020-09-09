Wisconsin adds 15 COVID-19 deaths, 857 new cases

WEDNESDAY 9/9/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 83,334 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,183 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,169, or 9.8%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 8,871 test results available today, 9.7% were positive. Yesterday, 17.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,238,173 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,321,507 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 289 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 91 are in an ICU. A total of 2,560 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 6,173, or 7.4%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS has reported no new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday. Wisconsin has seen 1,183 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties reported a downward trend in activity level while Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 83,334 82,477 (+857) Active cases 8,169 (9.8%) 8,169 (9.9%) Recovered cases 73,964 (88.8%) 73,122 (88.7%) Negative cases 1,238,173 1,230,159 (+8,014) Patients hospitalized 298 289 (+9) COVID-19 patients in ICU 88 91 (-3) Hospital beds available 2,743 (24%) 2,560 (+183) Ever hospitalized 6,173 (7.4%) 6,118 (+55) COVID-19 deaths 1,183 (1.4%) 1,168 (+15)

Cases by County

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin