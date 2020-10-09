Wisconsin adds 16 COVID-19 related deaths, nearly 3,000 new cases

FRIDAY 10/9/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 144,818 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,440 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 27,516, or 19%, are active, according to DHS, up from 26,774, or 18.9%, yesterday.
Of the 14,822 test results available today, 20.2% were positive. Yesterday, 18.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,518,662 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,663,480 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday, a total of 907 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 228 are in an ICU. A total of 1,852 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,440 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|144,818
|141,830 (+2,988)
|Active cases
|27,516 (19%)
|26,774 (18.9%)
|Recovered cases
|115,826 (80%)
|113,596 (80.1%)
|Negative cases
|1,518,662
|1,506,828 (+11,834)
|Patients hospitalized
|907
|873 (+34)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|228
|219 (+9)
|Hospital beds available
|1,852 (16%)
|1,866 (-14)
|Ever hospitalized
|8,199 (5.7%)
|8,061 (+138)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,440 (1%)
|1,424 (+16)