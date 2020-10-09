Wisconsin adds 16 COVID-19 related deaths, nearly 3,000 new cases

FRIDAY 10/9/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 144,818 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,440 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 27,516, or 19%, are active, according to DHS, up from 26,774, or 18.9%, yesterday.

Of the 14,822 test results available today, 20.2% were positive. Yesterday, 18.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,518,662 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,663,480 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday, a total of 907 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 228 are in an ICU. A total of 1,852 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,440 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases144,818141,830 (+2,988)
Active cases27,516 (19%)26,774 (18.9%)
Recovered cases115,826 (80%)113,596 (80.1%)
Negative cases1,518,6621,506,828 (+11,834)
Patients hospitalized907873 (+34)
COVID-19 patients in ICU228219 (+9)
Hospital beds available1,852 (16%)1,866 (-14)
Ever hospitalized8,199 (5.7%)8,061 (+138)
COVID-19 deaths1,440 (1%)1,424 (+16)
Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

