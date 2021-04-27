Wisconsin adds 17 new COVID-19 related deaths, 815 new cases

TUESDAY 4/27/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 595,864 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,756 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,852 (1.5%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,600 (1.4%) yesterday.

A total of 3,429,533 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 3,432 test results available today, 23.75% were positive. DHS says 2,833,669 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 518 known cases of B.1.1.7, 28 cases of B.1.351, 364 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 20 cases of the P.1 variant.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 595,864 595,049 (+815) Active cases 8,852 (1.5%) 8,600 (1.4%) Recovered cases 579,972 (97.4%) 579,426 (97.4%) Negative tests 2,833,669 2,831,052 (+2,617) Ever hospitalized 29,103 (4.9%) 29,003 (+100) COVID-19 deaths 6,773 (1.1%) 6,756 (+17) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 324 patients. Of those, 86 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 28.8% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of April 27, DHS is reporting a total of 4,248,445 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 4,258,516 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, April 21, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, and Waushara are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties reporting a shrinking high activity level are Brown, Calumet, Outagamie, Waupaca, and Winnebago County.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity levels are Green Lake and Menominee.

Shawano County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county that is shrinking in medium case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.