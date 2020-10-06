Wisconsin adds 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths as order released limiting public gatherings

TUESDAY 10/6/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 136,379 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,399 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 24,852, or 18.2%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 24,589, or 18.3%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 11,559 test results available today, 17.45% were positive. Yesterday, 19.8% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,482,116 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,618,495 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday, a total of 782 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 209 are in an ICU. A total of 2,316 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,399 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 30, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties were reporting upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases136,379134,359 (+2,020)
Active cases24,852 (18.2%)24,589 (18.3%)
Recovered cases110,110 (80.7%)108,371 (80.7%)
Negative cases1,482,1161,472,577 (+9,539)
Patients hospitalized782714 (+68)
COVID-19 patients in ICU209194 (+15)
Hospital beds available2,316 (20%)2,215 (+101
Ever hospitalized7,810 (5.7%)7,702 (+108)
COVID-19 deaths1,399 (1%)1,381 (+18)
Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals

